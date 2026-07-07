‘We have your six’: Police departments across the country rally around young girl battling cancer

WAREHAM, Mass. — The Wareham Police Department is joining forces with police agencies across the country to lift the spirits of a local girl battling cancer.

Mia Johnson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Boston Children’s Hospital.

A few weeks ago, members of the Wareham Police Department’s Community Outreach Team learned about Mia, a brave young girl from the community who loves police officers and first responders.

Wanting to brighten her day, Wareham police reached out to departments across Massachusetts and beyond, asking them to record messages of encouragement.

The finished video features heartfelt well wishes from dozens of law enforcement agencies, including departments from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Georgia.

Among those participating were the Swansea, Pembroke, Dighton, Rochester, and Wrentham police departments, the Massachusetts State Police, New Hampshire State Police, Worcester Police, and many others.

Some familiar faces also joined in, including Lucky the Celtics mascot and former Boston Bruin, Bob Sweeney.

“Keep fighting, Mia. We have your six,” officers with the Wrentham Police Department said in their message.

Wareham police said they were overwhelmed by the response and grateful to see so many departments come together to support Mia and her family during her fight.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help Mia and her family with expenses during her treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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