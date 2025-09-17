‘We got you a ball!’: Red Sox fan catches ball next to seat reserved for late grandfather

BOSTON — A New England native said she got a special sign from her late grandfather Sunday night as the Red Sox hosted the Yankees at Fenway Park. Her story is now going viral on TikTok.

Emily Guerrero, a Connecticut native, told Boston 25 her grandfather, Lou Pelletier, was a diehard Red Sox fan his entire life.

She and her family of Red Sox fans would travel north to Fenway often for games together. Her grandfather would lead the charge.

“I could always talk to him about anything,” she said. “But the Red Sox were our thing.”

Sadly, the 92-year-old passed away in June — two weeks after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

“It’s been hard to move on,” Emily told Boston 25. “But I’ve been asking [my grandfather] for signs every now and then.”

One of the greatest signs from her “Pepe” came this Sunday, roughly three months after he passed on June 8th.

Emily’s family bought tickets in the spring for the last game of the Red Sox homestand against the Yankees this Sunday. Their grandfather was planning to go with them before he passed.

Before the game, her family was trying to sell their pavilion ticket, but no one would buy.

Emily continued, “I was like, ‘You know what, that’s ok. It’ll be Pepe’s.’”

The family taped his picture to seat #8 and left it open.

In the eighth inning, Emily said, they got a surreal sign her grandfather was with them.

“All of a sudden, a line drive up into the pavilion,” she explained. “It bounces off someone’s hand and comes right to my mom, me, and my dad.”

She said her dad snagged the ball next to her grandfather’s seat. He grabbed it in the eighth inning at seat #8 for the man who died on June 8th.

Guerrero continued, “[My dad’s] like, ‘I got it!’ And immediately my mom’ like, ‘We got you a ball dad!’”

She said the last three months have been filled with grief and healing for her family. She shared that message and her story from Sunday on social media. As of Wednesday afternoon, her Tik Tok has nearly 100,000 likes.

Guerrero said sharing this with people has made it easier to heal, and made her certain her “Pepe” is watching over her and his beloved Boston Red Sox.

“He was the most selfless, hardworking, and loving man I’ve ever met and will ever know,” she finished. “The fact that [my dad] caught one and the meaning behind it... you can’t put it into words. I don’t believe in coincidences. It was fully a sign from him.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

