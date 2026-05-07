‘We Declare’ challenges students to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a twist!

BURLINGTON, Mass. — As America gets ready to celebrate its 250th birthday, a new challenge is calling on students to use their voices by reimagining the Declaration of Independence, but with a creative twist, and it comes with a big reward.

Eighth-grade students are turning historic words into short videos in the ‘We Declare’ challenge. The challenge was created by Rob Waldron.

Sponsored by Fidelity Investments and with the support of MA250, Waldron says the goal is to make civic education feel less like a history lesson and more like a fun conversation.

“I am a life-long history lover, and so the goal of this is to, like, engage kids in some physical activity or creative activity to get them agency to learn more, and then secretly I’m trying to get them to read the Declaration of Independence,” said Waldron.

That big reward? $2,500 scholarships for each student in the winning class and a special invitation to this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks spectacular, where the winning video will be played on July 4th.

Governor Healey and Mayor Wu will help choose the winners!

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