‘We can’t ignore it’: Boston officials cite more drugs, crime, homelessness in downtown area

BOSTON — City officials cited a major increase in crime, drug use, and homelessness this summer in the Boston Common.

“We can’t ignore it,” said Boston City Councilman Ed Flynn. “Drug transactions taking place, crime, and we also know there is human trafficking taking place.”

Flynn represents the Boston Common area, telling Boston 25 News he’s seen the change downtown over the past three years.

He continued, “We’ve seen significant activity here since the tents on Atkinson Street near Mass and Cass were taken down… To downplay the incidents on the Boston Common is not doing anyone any service. It’s not helping the situation.”

One of the most recent incidents occurred earlier this week.

Police arrested 51-year-old John Madej of South Boston Tuesday afternoon. He appeared at Boston Municipal Court Wednesday for charges including aggravated assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Madej is accused of chasing people near Boylston Street and Charles Street with a machete in his hand. When officers approached, he allegedly took a fighting stance before he was apprehended.

He was removed from the courtroom twice by the judge after multiple outbursts. Counselors told the judge he was suffering from mental health issues.

He will reappear in court on September 10 after a stay at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Flynn told Boston 25 News Wednesday he plans to meet with concerned residents and businesses this week.

One of the businesses in attendance will be Black Seed Halal Grill on Tremont Street.

“They get really aggressive,” said manager Bassam Shaeira. “We should do more business but because of the location… they definitely affect our business.”

Flynn plans to fight for more law enforcement in the area, and stricter sentences for those charged with violent crimes.

