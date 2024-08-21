Boston man arrested after chasing people with machete, police say

BOSTON — A South Boston man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender was arrested Tuesday after police say he chased after people with a machete.
Officers responded to the area of 10 Park Plaza for a report of a machete-wielding person who was trying to attack someone, according to the Boston Police Department.
After a search, officers spotted the suspect John Madej, 51, in the area of Boylston Street and Charles Street.
As officers approached Madej, he allegedly “took up a fighting stance.” Police were able to arrest him and recovered a hunting knife from his front right pants pocket.
Madej is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a dangerous weapon.
According to police, Madek also had a warrant for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.
He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group