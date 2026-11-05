‘We brought him home’: WWII Veteran Private Joseph Gala returns home more than 80 years later

LYNN, Mass. — More than eight decades after making the ultimate sacrifice in WWII, a fallen soldier has finally returned home to Lynn.

Private Joseph Gala left his hometown to serve his country. On July 14, 1944, Gala was killed in action in Burma. He was only 21.

Thanks to DNA technology, his remains were identified. It’s a wish his niece, Rose Digregory, says their grandmother always prayed for.

“It was horrible; she really couldn’t talk about him. She couldn’t watch any war movies; she couldn’t discuss him. Really very little she would say, just how much she missed him and loved him, and she really couldn’t say too much more,” said Digregory.

Veteran and funeral director David J. Solimine Sr. couldn’t hold back his tears on Thursday as Gala’s remains were laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery.

“He can rest in peace now, and our family — mother, aunt, uncle, grandparents — I know they’re really happy that he’s home,” said Digregory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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