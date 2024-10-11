Watertown officer braves roaring house fire to rescue trapped woman

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A Watertown police officer is being credited for his bravery after helping to rescue a woman trapped inside a house fire early Friday morning.

Officer Michael Grzelcyk arrived at the blaze on Winsor Avenue to learn an elderly woman on the 2nd floor was still inside. Grzelcyk entered the building alone, braving intense smoke and flame to get to the woman. Despite the thick smoke, the Watertown police officer was able to begin talking to the woman.

Firefighters Glen McManus and Dan Russo arrived in protective gear and carried her out of the home.

The woman was taken to nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“This is another great example of the amazing work performed each day by the brave men and women of the Watertown Fire and Police Departments,” Watertown police wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

