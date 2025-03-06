Watertown Fire Department rescue dog, extinguish fire from third-floor apartment

WATERTOWN, Mass. — On Wednesday, March 5, members of the Watertown Fire Department were dispatched to 28 Adams Street to reports of smoke from the downstairs residents.

Crews arrived around 5:31 PM and immediately made their way to the upper floors of the apartments.

Firefighters made a forced entry into the apartment and, indeed, found a fire within the kitchen of the apartment.

Crews stretched a hose line into the kitchen to take out the flames, while other responding crews ventilated the residence and inspected the area of further fire spread.

The fire was quickly put out, an investigation determined that a cutting board and plastic items were left on a stove that was accidentally left on.

No injuries were reported, but a dog was successfully rescued from the apartment.

Mutual aid was provided by neighboring fire departments, and the scene was cleared by 6:59 PM. The damage is estimated to be around $20,000.

Watertown Fire Department reminds residents to practice kitchen safety by ensuring all stovetops are turned off when left unattended.

