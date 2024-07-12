WATCH: Woman facing slew of drunk driving charges after out of control crash in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass — A Marlboro woman is facing a slew of charges, including a third offense of drunk driving, after she allegedly struck another vehicle before losing control and hitting a tree and fence in Tewksbury Thursday.

Susan Kapopoulus, 58, allegedly struck a vehicle on Clark Road around 6:24 p.m. Thursday night, leaving one of the people inside with injuries, Tewksbury police said Friday.

Tewksbury police say Kapopoulus continued down the road until her Honda CRV hit a tree and fence.

Dashcam video shared by Tewsksbury police shows the Honda veer into oncoming traffic and nearly hit the oncoming recording car before the collision.

Kapopoulus was not wearing a seatbelt and was knocked unconscious by the crash, police say. When she regained consciousness, Kapopoulus allegedly punched a firefighter who responded to the crash.

Police noted a strong smell of alcohol from Kapopoulus’s car and found two open bottles of alcohol.

Kapopoulus was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Kapopoulus was arraigned in Lowell District Court Friday on charges of operating under the influence of liquor (third offense), marked lanes violation, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, speeding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to wear a seatbelt, leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, assault and battery on ambulance personnel and possession of a Class B substance.

