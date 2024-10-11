WATCH: Video shows NH officer injured by broken telephone pole during accident scene

AMHERST, N.H. — Wild dash cam footage shows a police officer getting side-swiped by a broken telephone pole while tending to an accident scene Friday morning.

According to Amherst Police, Officer Kyle Cordero was responding to a rollover crash on Route 101A across from the TD Bank around 9:30 a.m. The accident caused guy wires to hang low on the roadway, creating a dangerous situation for motorists and first responders.

As police were in the process of shutting down the roadway, authorities say a truck proceeded through the crash scene, striking one of the low-hanging guy wires.

The wires then tugged a piece of the broken telephone pole, causing it to swing into Officer Cordero, taking him out at the legs and knocking him to the ground.

Video provided by the Amherst Police Department shows the moment the broken pole struck the officer.

Officer Cordero sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to authorities.

Police say the driver of the truck did not stop and left the scene. It is unclear if that driver will face any charges.

“We are thankful that Officer Cordero’s injuries are minor, and we appreciate the quick response of Amherst EMS and Amherst Fire,” Amherst Police wrote in a press release. “This incident serves as a reminder for all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic laws, especially in accident scenarios.”

