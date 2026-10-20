Watch tonight: Mass. Gov. Maura Healey joins Boston 25 for a live 1-on-1 interview

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts voters will hear directly from Gov. Maura Healey Tuesday night as Boston 25 News hosts a live, 30-minute interview focused on the state’s issues and viewer questions.

Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh will sit down with Healey beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the November 3 election just days away.

Boston 25 News has received dozens of questions from viewers for both candidates in the Massachusetts governor’s race, and some will be asked during the interview.

The conversation with Healey will air from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The special coverage continues Wednesday night when Kavanaugh speaks with Republican challenger Mike Minogue at the same time.

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