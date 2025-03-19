Watch tonight: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to deliver State of the City address

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will deliver her third State of the City address on Wednesday night.

Wu’s address comes at a time when she and the city have caught the attention of Republicans in the federal government and as the mayor ramps up her reelection campaign.

Wu recently appeared before a Congressional committee to answer for her city’s policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities, an appearance that offered her the chance to paint Boston as a welcoming and safe city on the national stage.

More recently, federal officials have said they want to meet with Wu to talk about antisemitic incidents at Boston college campuses in recent years.

On the local level, Wu has been unsuccessful in her bid to rebalance the division of the property tax levy between commercial and residential properties, stymied by opposition in the Mass. Senate and among the commercial real estate industry.

Wu is seeking reelection as mayor this fall, and she will have to contend with at least one challenger: Josh Kraft, the son of a wealthy family who has worked for decades in the city’s community service and philanthropic circles.

The mayor’s remarks will begin at 7:30 p.m. from the MGM Music Hall in city’s Fenway section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

