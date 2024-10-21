WATCH: Highlights from the Patriots-Jaguars Week 7 game in London

LONDON — The New England Patriots fell to 1-6 on the season after losing 32-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that was played in London, England, on Sunday.

New England’s rookie quarterback Drake Maye finished 26 of 37 for 276 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Maye’s efforts weren’t enough, as the 1-5 Jaguars improved their record, earning win No. 2 on the season.

