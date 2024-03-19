WATCH: Dramatic video shows the moment a commuter train collides with a tractor-trailer in Littleton

LITTLETON, Mass. — New video shows the dramatic moment a commuter rail train struck a tractor-trailer on Monday afternoon.

According to the Littleton Police Department, the train rammed the back end of the tractor-trailer at a low speed at a railroad crossing on King Street around noon.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment of impact. A man can be seen sprinting across the track just before the crash occurs, narrowly avoiding injury.

There were no reports of any injuries to the driver of the tractor-trailer or any passengers on the commuter train.

The intersection was shut down for hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Keolis says the crossing gates were operating as intended at the time of the crash. The truck driver says he was stuck in traffic when the tractor-trailer became caught on the tracks.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Littleton train vs truck

MBTA Transit Police are leading an investigation into the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group