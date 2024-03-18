Commuter rail train collides with tractor-trailer in Littleton

LITTLETON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a commuter rail train collided with a tractor-trailer in Littleton on Monday

The collision happened at the railroad crossing near King and Taylor streets around noon, according to the Littleton Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and determined that no one was injured in the collision.

Authorities closed down King Street Extension following the collision to allow for passengers to be transferred onto another train.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

Authorities closed down King St. Extension following the train accident, police said in a Facebook post at 12:20 p.m. After the collision, Fitchburg Line Train 414 (11:25 am from Wachusett) was terminated near Littleton due to the emergency response along the tracks, the MBTA said.

The public was urged to avoid the area until further notice to allow for the scene to be cleaned up.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed debris in the roadway, a broken train signal, and a heavy-duty tow truck working to secure the wrecked tractor-trailer.

MBTA Transit Police are leading an investigation into the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

