‘Life was just starting’: Mom of young man stabbed in Northbridge says he died saving his brother

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — The mother of a 20-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last week while attempting to save his brother’s life is speaking out for the first time Tuesday.

“His life was just starting. It was just beginning,” said Amy LeBoeuf.

Amy LeBoeuf can’t believe she’ll never get to see her 20-year-old son, David LeBoeuf again.

On Friday night, David was fatally stabbed during a fight with another group of people on Northbridge Town Common. Amy tells Boston 25 that David died protecting his 17-year-old brother.

“He was in the process of getting stabbed, and then my son, ripped the guy off of him, and the person then stabbed my son.”

David was fatally stabbed in the chest and, according to his family, the stab wound made three holes “right in his heart, six inches.”

David’s brother is still in the hospital, recovering from four stab wounds. But complications took David’s life after two surgeries.

“I’m still waiting for him to come home. I didn’t get my hug. I didn’t get my kisses, nothing,” said Amy.

20-year-old David LeBoeuf

On Monday a 17-year-old boy was arraigned in Worcester Juvenile Court on charges in connection with the fatal stabbing.

A GoFundMe account has been established to pay for David’s funeral and help support David’s fiance. She is expecting their first child, his family said.

At the time of his death, David was planning a gender reveal celebration.

Amy is determined to honor her son’s legacy.

“That baby is going to know who their dad was and they are going to be proud because he died a hero,” said Amy.

Large police investigation on Northbridge town common

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

