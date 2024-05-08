Live court video, updates: New evidence expected on Day 7 of testimony in Karen Read murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — The prosecution on Wednesday is showing new video evidence in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham as witness testimony continues on Day 7 of the Karen Read murder trial.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second-degree murder in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

#TODAY: Day 7 of testimony in the #KarenRead trial set to begin at Norfolk Superior.



Prosecution expected to show dashcam footage of Read’s Lexus with alleged damage to her taillight hours after O’Keefe was found dead.



I’ll be inside the courtroom with the latest @boston25 pic.twitter.com/s7HOMTVn8f — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) May 8, 2024

PLAY-BY-PLAY FROM DAY 7 OF TESTIMONY (Wednesday, May 8, 2024):

9:30 a.m.

Michael Camerano, a friend of John O’Keefe, takes the stand. He has two kids who would play with O’Keefe’s niece and nephew.

Camerano lived 5 minutes from O’Keefe. His daughter and O’Keefe’s niece were in 8th grade together.

Michael Camerano

9:15 a.m.

Prosecution shows new dashcam video that shows Read’s Lexus SUV in O’Keefe’s driveway a couple of hours after his body was found in snow in Canton.

Canton PD Lt. Charles Rae back on the stand to start Day 7.



His dash cam footage, ring camera caught Karen Read’s SUV at O’Keefes hours after he was found dead.



He says his well-being check lasted 5 minutes. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/17m6Mzc1de — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) May 8, 2024

Ring video also shows officers conducting a well-being check.

Canton Lt. Rae said he left after 5 minutes and went back to the police station. No one was home after he rang the doorbell.

Karen Read evidence Day 7

9:10 a.m.

Canton Police Lt. Charles Rae, who went to check on O’Keefe’s niece and nephew, returns to the stand

Canton Police Lt. Charles Rae (Canton Police Lt. Charles Rae)

PREVIOUS STORY:

Testimony on Wednesday is expected to start with a new dashcam video that shows Read’s Lexus SUV in O’Keefe’s driveway a couple of hours after his body had been found in the snow in the front yard of 34 Fairview Road in January 2022.

The prosecution has previously said that daylight video shows damage to Read’s taillight. In court Tuesday, the defense continued questioning why evidence of the broken taillight wasn’t found until days later.

Tuesday’s testimony focused on a busted cocktail glass and a piece of broken taillight in the snow. The prosecution said the taillight and other evidence led them directly to Read.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Karen Read

The defense has argued that Read is a scapegoat for a well-connected group of people, who were at a party inside 34 Fairview Road in Canton on the night of O’Keefe’s death. Read’s attorneys have long argued that O’Keefe was beaten up inside the home and then dragged outside.

Prosecutors claim Read struck O’Keefe with her luxury Lexus SUV while making a three-point after dropping him off at the home. They allege she fled the scene and left him to die in a blizzard in January 2022.

Photos of items that police used to store and collect evidence at the scene of O’Keefe’s death, including red solo cups, a leaf blower, and a grocery bag, were shown in court on Monday.

Last week, jurors traveled to Canton for a tour of the crime scene outside retired Boston Police Officer Brian Albert’s former home, where the body of O’Keefe was found.

Also, a focus during last week’s testimony was Read’s demeanor and the words she uttered at the crime scene. Testimony from two police officers and two firefighters described Read as distraught and screaming and that O’Keefe had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.

RELATED VIDEO:

Witness testimony in Karen Read murder trial from Tuesday, May 7, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

