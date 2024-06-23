Watch: Dashcam video captures partial building collapse in Plainville town center

PLAINVILLE — A driver’s dashcam video captured a dramatic collapse involving a building near the center of the town.

It happened on Tuesday, according to Plainville police, forcing the closure of South Street between Bacon Square and the town center.

Dashcam video sent to Boston 25 shows the facade of the building coming down, and landing in the street, only seconds before the car with the dashcam passed by.

The driver was able to avoid the debris on the road.

Thankfully, no one was walking on the sidewalk either, which was already partially closed. Police say the building was due to be demolished soon.

The building involved is right next to the Plainville House of Pizza and close to the popular bookstore “An Unlikely Story,” which is owned by famed children’s book author Jeff Kinney.

