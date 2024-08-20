WATCH: Astronaut Suni Williams runs Falmouth Road Race while aboard the International Space Station

SPACE — While her mission on board the International Space Station is taking a bit longer than anticipated, NASA astronaut Suni Williams is staying busy.

On Sunday, the Needham native took part in the 7-mile Falmouth Road Race, roughly 250 miles above Earth.

Dawning the 416 bib, video shows Williams strapping herself onto a treadmill she’ll use to virtually run the race.

“This race is amazing, it raises so much money for the local community,” Williams said. “That race is tough. There’s a lot of twists, a lot of turns, a lot of up and downhill...but it’s gonna be great, it’s gonna be awesome.”

Williams also gave the starting command for the elite women’s group.

NASA to give update on Starliner astronauts’ return to Earth

Earlier this month, NASA announced that Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore may not be able to return to Earth until February 2025 due to safety concerns with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

The duo launched into space on June 5 and have now been on board the International Space Station for 76 days.

