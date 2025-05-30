WATCH: 4 women injured after car strikes manhole near Logan Airport, goes airborne

BOSTON — Four people were sent to the hospital following a bizarre incident involving a manhole cover on Wednesday afternoon.

According to State Police, troopers responded to an outbound roadway on the upper level near Terminal E for a report of a crash around 4:47 p.m.

What nearby video showed was even stranger.

A vehicle driving in the roadway appears to strike a manhole and goes completely airborne, eventually spinning around and coming to a rest in the left lane.

Officials say a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 50s, and two women in their 20s were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

All four women were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In a statement, a Massport spokesperson says work was being done to the manhole:

This is an unfortunate incident involving a manhole that was actively being worked on. We are glad that no one was seriously injured during the incident. We are reviewing what happened and working with our contractors to inspect manholes throughout the airport campus to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

