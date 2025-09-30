Local

Wareham man arrested, charged following pursuit in New Hampshire

By Boston 25 News Staff
New Hampshire state police cruiser (New Hampshire State Police)
By Boston 25 News Staff

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An East Wareham man was arrested Tuesday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase from Lowell, Massachusetts, into Merrimack, New Hampshire.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the pursuit began just before 4 a.m. on Route 3 northbound when Lowell Police attempted to stop 20-year-old Dominick Howard, who was driving a 2006 Ford Escape and had an active felony warrant in Massachusetts.

As Howard crossed into New Hampshire, State Troopers took over the chase, reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device near mile marker 9.8 on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, causing Howard’s vehicle to lose a tire and crash off the road near mile marker 12.2 in Merrimack. Following the crash, Howard fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Three passengers in Howard’s vehicle were taken into custody, but Howard initially evaded capture. Then, around 9 a.m., Howard was spotted near the crash site and arrested with the assistance of the Merrimack Police Department.

Howard faces multiple charges, including:

  • disobeying a police officer
  • reckless conduct
  • resisting arrest
  • reckless operation
  • being a fugitive from justice

Two passengers were released without charges, while a juvenile passenger was charged with resisting arrest.

Howard is scheduled to appear in Merrimack District Court on October 1 at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read