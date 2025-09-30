Wareham man arrested, charged following pursuit in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An East Wareham man was arrested Tuesday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase from Lowell, Massachusetts, into Merrimack, New Hampshire.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the pursuit began just before 4 a.m. on Route 3 northbound when Lowell Police attempted to stop 20-year-old Dominick Howard, who was driving a 2006 Ford Escape and had an active felony warrant in Massachusetts.

As Howard crossed into New Hampshire, State Troopers took over the chase, reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device near mile marker 9.8 on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, causing Howard’s vehicle to lose a tire and crash off the road near mile marker 12.2 in Merrimack. Following the crash, Howard fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Three passengers in Howard’s vehicle were taken into custody, but Howard initially evaded capture. Then, around 9 a.m., Howard was spotted near the crash site and arrested with the assistance of the Merrimack Police Department.

Howard faces multiple charges, including:

disobeying a police officer

reckless conduct

resisting arrest

reckless operation

being a fugitive from justice

Two passengers were released without charges, while a juvenile passenger was charged with resisting arrest.

Howard is scheduled to appear in Merrimack District Court on October 1 at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group