Boston nightclub provides new details from internal investigation after the death of a woman

BOSTON — Boston nightclub “ICON” has released a new statement and information leading up to the death of a woman.

The incident occurred on Saturday, December 20, when 27-year-old Anastacia Morales went out to celebrate her sister’s, Angelica Morales, birthday with friends at the nightclub in Boston.

According to Angelica, Anastacia suffered a medical emergency and collapsed at the club. On Tuesday, the family confirmed that Anastacia passed away.

ICON provided a timeline of events from security footage of what happened that night.

At 11:53 p.m., Anastacia enters the nightclub and staff ID’s her.

Around 12:22 a.m. Anastacia’s sister, Angelica, alerts staff and patrons to a medical emergency on the dance floor.

According to ICON, at 12:23 a.m., a staff member arrives on scene and notifies the manager, while a staff member, who was an off-duty nurse, begins performing CPR.

A minute later, at 12:24 a.m., the Director of Security contacted Boston EMS requesting medical assistance.

Two minutes later, at 12:26 a.m., the Director of Security again contacts Boston EMS to provide an update on Anastacia, saying that they were not breathing and had no pulse.

12:28 a.m., Boston police arrive on scene, and are immediately brought to the Anastacia and assist in providing medical attention along with the establishment’s staff.

According to a Boston Police report, the crowd wouldn’t give first responders a viable workspace, so they ordered the club to shut down early while Anastacia was taken to the hospital.

ICON refutes this claim, saying that at 12:35 a.m., Boston EMS arrived on scene and was immediately brought to Anastacia without interruption and began working on her on the dance floor. Ten minutes later, they transport her to Tufts Medical.

On Tuesday, the entertainment division of the mayor’s office of consumer affairs and licensing announced that it would be suspending the nightclub’s liquor license pending a hearing. ICON Management released a statement sharing that they were cooperating with authorities.

On Wednesday, management at ICON shared the following statement

“Club Icon has conducted an internal investigation of the medical emergency that occurred this past weekend, including a minute-by-minute review of surveillance footage and interviews with staff. The Club has provided a timeline to law enforcement, the Licensing Board for the City of Boston, and the Mayor’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing. The video shows: CPR was administered within a minute of the staff first being notified of the medical emergency

Boston EMS was contacted within 2 minutes of the first notification of the medical emergency

Boston Police arrived on scene 6 minutes after the first notification of the medical emergency We hope the family finds some comfort knowing that Boston Police, Boston EMS, and the Club Staff worked diligently and efficiently in responding to this unfortunate situation.” — Management of Club Icon

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

