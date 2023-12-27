Wareham man accused of killing his father with ghost gun due back in court

WAREHAM, Mass. — A man accused of fatally shooting his father with a ghost gun in broad daylight in Wareham in late November is due back in court Wednesday.

Robert Gomes III, 26, is slated to appear in Wareham District Court for a probable cause hearing in connection with the death of his father, Robert Gomes Jr.

Gomes used an untraceable ghost gun that he recently bought on the internet to shoot his father, authorities alleged during his murder arraignment.

A prosecutor said the deadly chain of events began when Gomes asked his father to unlock a shed so he could take a picture of a power washer for a friend.

“He stated his father then turned around walked back toward him, pointed a finger, and yelled, ‘I’m going to kill you!’” prosecutor Lindsay Smith told the court. “The defendant then retrieved his firearm from his backpack, pointed it at his father, and shot him.”

The shooting happened in the area of Main Street around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Gomes has been held without bail since his arrest.

An investigation is ongoing.

