Wanted man attacked officer with knife after barricading himself inside Middleboro home, police say

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A wanted man attacked a police officer with a knife after he used a mattress to barricade himself inside a home in Middleboro on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Kevin MacDonald, 42, of Middleboro, was arrested on charges including assault to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, according to Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

Officers responded to a home at 284 Cherry Street around 4 a.m. after MacDonald’s mother called the police to report that her son was acting erratic.

When officers arrived at the home, MacDonald was barricaded in his room, shouting, and threatening to cause harm to the officers from inside his room, Perkins said.

Officers repeatedly tried to speak and negotiate with MacDonald, but Perkins said he blocked the doorway with a mattress when the officers eventually tried to make entry.

As officers began to push into the room, MacDonald stabbed one officer twice in the forearm, prompting two other officers to deploy their tasers, according to Perkins. MacDonald dropped to the ground and was taken into custody.

“I’m very proud of our officers who displayed great restraint and professionalism in dealing with a dangerous, armed individual during a difficult situation,” Perkins said in a statement. “I have spoken with our injured officer and he is doing well. Police officers are required to respond to all manner of unpredictable calls and situations, where their job requires them to place themselves between a dangerous, armed individual and protect citizens.”

MacDonald is expected to be arraigned at Wareham District Court on the new felony charges, in addition to being held on three active arrest warrants that stem from unrelated cases.

The officer injured in the stabbing has since been treated and released.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group