Wanted man arrested after 3 men catch him touching child in Worcester pond, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted by police was arrested Wednesday after three men intervened when they spotted him inappropriately touching a child in Worcester, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an older man “behaving inappropriately” toward a child in the area of Coes Pond learned the incident was interrupted by three men, who followed the suspect to an address and notified law enforcement, according to the Worcester Police Department.

In a statement, Worcester police said, “The suspect has been the subject of multiple complaints from residents for similar incidents and had an active arrest warrant for a similar offense.”

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately made available and no additional information was released “due to the nature of the charges,” but he was taken into custody, according to police.

“The suspect was arrested for his warrant and is facing new charges for this incident,” the department added.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

