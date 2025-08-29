Walpole restaurant investigates after viral TikTok video shows staples baked into bread roll

WALPOLE, Mass. — A Texas Roadhouse in Walpole is investigating after a TikTok video with over 1 million views shows staples baked inside a bread roll.

In a video posted by TikTok user “Maymonayy”, she, her mother, and her little sister went to the restaurant on Wednesday, August 27.

She described that after eating the first batch of bread rolls, they recieved a second batch of rolls when her sister said she felt something sharp. That’s when they saw staples baked into the bread roll.

After being told by a manager that they would be compensated for their meal, they did not receive full compensation.

Boston 25 has reached out to Texas Roadhouse, which provided the following statement:

<i>We are aware of this situation and are actively investigating. The Heath Department visited the store today and their report states there are no signs of physical contamination in the restaurant, including the bread and kitchen areas. We take concerns like this very seriously and our team has been in contact with the guests involved.</i> — Texas Roadhouse

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

