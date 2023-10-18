Wall Street’s reaction to mixed economic news this week

MASS. — People kept buying stuff in September as retail sales grew catching Wall Street by surprise.

Not all the news was good, as the housing market in Massachusetts took a hit and home sales dropped to its lowest levels in 13 years---and yes interest rates were a factor.

Boston 25 News talked with Chuck Zodda Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer with the Armstrong Advisory Group regarding the roller coaster week on Wall Street.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group