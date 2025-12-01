WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Wakefield Police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Angel DeJesus, who was reported missing.

Angel is 5′10″ tall and 150 lbs., according to police.

Angel was lase seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, navy blue pants, and black sneakers, according to officials.

Police say Angel may be in the Cambridge or Arlington Area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Wakefield Police at 781-245-1212.

Wakefield police seek missing teen The Wakefield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old Angel DeJesus. Photo Credit: Wakefield Police Department

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group