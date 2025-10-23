Wakefield man held on $25K bail after Home Depot box cutter attack

BOSTON — A Wakefield man is being held on $25,000 bail after allegedly stabbing a woman with a box cutter near the Home Depot in Dorchester.

Christopher Baez, 36, was arrested Tuesday evening after police responded to reports of a stabbing near 8 Allstate Road in the South Bay shopping center.

Officers say Baez was still holding the box cutter when they arrived and swung it at an officer before dropping the weapon and being taken into custody.

The victim, a woman whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Baez appeared in court on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him to undergo a competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital to determine if he is fit to stand trial. He faces charges including assault and battery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

If released, Baez will be placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring.

