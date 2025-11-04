Wakefield High Marching Band wins championship, finishes second straight undefeated season

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Wakefield High School marching band finished undefeated for the second year in a row, winning two competitions over the weekend.

The band took first place in Division 5 at its home competition on Saturday, which featured 16 bands, and claimed another first-place finish Sunday in Lawrence, competing against 35 bands.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said one band member. “Ever since we started this streak, we’ve been undefeated. It’s an incredible feeling — working so hard, bonding with everyone, and seeing it all pay off.”

Tom Bankert, Visual and Performing Arts Director, praised the group’s performance.

“They went out and just killed it on Sunday night,” he said. “It was their best performance of the year — under the lights, full stadium, great venue, great day.”

Principal Amy McLeod also celebrated the band’s dedication.

“I’m lucky to hear them start in the summer,” she said. “It’s amazing to watch them practice all over campus and then see it all come together. The work they put in is incredible.”

The band’s success extends beyond its musicians. A network of volunteers supports them year-round, baking for fundraisers, selling tickets, and helping with setup.

One parent even spent 50 to 60 hours building a custom car prop used in the band’s performances.

The band has already started practicing for next season.

