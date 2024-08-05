Wakefield Fire Department responds to a chemical reaction that requires HazMat attention

A report of a vehicle fire led to a HazMat response, as firefighters responded to a smoking truck on August 4.

On Sunday, the Wakefield Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the area of Cedar Street.

According to the statement, once at the scene, firefighters saw smoke emanating from an F-550 Utility truck. They also heard “sudden bursts and popping noises and smelled a strong chemical odor.”

Firefighters learned the truck contained a cracked 5-gallon plastic bucket of powdered chlorine. The powder had been compromised by the rainfall, which created several small chemical reactions, which the statement says dissipated quickly.

Combustible gas meters and thermal imaging cameras came back with negative readings. A tier 1 HazMat response was requested, and the state Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Unit arrived on the scene.

HazMat technicians deemed that there were no concerns for or threats to nearby homes aside from an odor. Firefighters told homeowners in the immediate area to close their windows and temporarily shut down their HVAC systems.

The state Department of Environmental protection was notified and responded. The DEP, HazMat technicians and fire department were able to contain the remaining chlorine and wash it away safely.

Wakefield’s Department of Public Works provided dichlorination mats for a nearby catch basin, neutralizing any runoff.

It was later found that the truck carrying the chloring belonged to a vendor contracted to provide the chemical for Wakefield’s ongoing water main replacements.

The fire department says the area is completely safe for outside air activities, including operation of HVAC systems.

