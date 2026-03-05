Wake-up call! Daylight saving time can cost you more than sleep. Beware of these effects

March 8th, it’s the day we all feel it. We wake up tired, groggy, and just off our game. That’s because overnight daylight-saving time starts. The clock springs forward by one hour at 2 a.m. Science shows that losing that hour does more than disrupt our sleep.

You either love the longer evenings or dread the darker mornings. Experts say that a single lost hour can trigger a chain reaction affecting how we think, how we work, and how we spend.

Studies show fatigue lowers self-control, making impulse buys harder to resist and budgets easier to break. And when you’re tired, you reach for what’s fast and easy: more takeout, more coffee, and more “quick-fix” spending that adds up quickly. At work, studies link daylight saving time to reduced productivity, including more “cyberloafing,” more time online, and less focus.

Health experts also link the clock change to short-term health effects, including headaches, mood disruptions, and even a small increase in heart-related events.

In the days after the shift, small habits can make a big difference. Set spending limits on apps, avoid late-night shopping, delay big purchases for 24 hours, and prep meals ahead of the time change. Also, getting back on a sleep schedule quickly, limiting caffeine, and sticking to routines can reduce fatigue and financial slip-ups.

Daylight saving time may only steal an hour, but how you prepare can keep it from costing you more.

It’s not just people feeling the time change. Experts at the American Kennel Club say daylight saving time can disrupt pets, too, especially dogs who rely heavily on routines. Vets say you may see early-morning begging, accidents, or restless behavior. But you can help by gradually shifting feeding and walk times by 10 to 15 minutes in the days leading up to the change.

