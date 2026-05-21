Volunteers plant 37,000 American Flags on Boston Common to honor fallen service members

BOSTON — A moving Memorial Day tribute has returned to the Boston Common.

Volunteers planted more than 37,000 American flags across the Common on Wednesday.

Each flag honors a Massachusetts service member who died defending the country dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The flag garden, a tradition on the Common since 2010, will remain on display through Monday night as residents and visitors gather to pay tribute to the fallen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group