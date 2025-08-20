A Voice for Mikey: Father taking his experiences to raise awareness for autism families

Michael Intoccia’s son Mikey was born with autism, and since that day, Michael has been on a mission to help families who have autistic kids.

Along with friends from the North End of Boston, Michael is on a mission to raise money and awareness for families that deal with raising an autistic child.

Michael is teaming up with Frank Depasquale, Pasquale Trotta, Nick Varano and others as all the money raised from this year’s San Gennaro’s feast in the North End will go to A Voice for Mikey.

Michael is also holding a gala at The Cape Club of Sharon on Wednesday September 3rd. Please consider helping this cause

