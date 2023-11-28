Video shows suspect throw rock through window of Boston business during vandalism spree

BOSTON — Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 shows a rock go right through the window at Wolfgang’s Steak House in Boston.

“It was widespread across the city so I don’t think it was targeted in any way,” said Andrew Diisso the General Manager at Wolfgang’s Steak House.

Diisso says the vandalism was caught on the restaurant’s surveillance video. And while it may not be targeted, he says it will cost thousands to repair the now boarded-up window.

Boston Police say this is just one of several locations hit by a ‘one man wrecking crew’ over the weekend which prosecutors say many of the incidents were caught on camera.

“He took bricks and rocks and threw them at businesses and windows and doors,” said Samuel Jones who was the Prosecutor.

46-year-old Lawrence Hawkins is charged with the vandalism. Police say it includes the front door of a florist and plate glass windows at the JFK and O’Neill Federal buildings.

In court on Monday, prosecutors say estimates to replace the damaged glass are between $20,000 and $30,000.

Hawkins is also accused of throwing a brick at the Holocaust Memorial and damaging it.

The vandalism spree didn’t end there. Prosecutors say he also damaged graves, 14 at the Granary Burying Ground including Paul Revere’s and six more next to King’s Chapel Burying Ground.

That is right around the corner from Wolfgang’s.

“We were surprised. We love being in downtown Boston. So, we were thrown off a little bit,” said Diisso.

Prosecutors say Hawkins has a long history of mental illness and is known to police.

And his own lawyer says he doesn’t even understand the charges he faces.

“Let’s just say that trying to interview him is less than fruitful,” said Robert Glotzer his defense attorney.

Hawkins is being held on bail and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

