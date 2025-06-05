Video shows ‘forceful’ ICE arrest of Lynn business owner near school

Video obtained by Boston 25 News shows an ICE arrest in Lynn Wednesday morning that the city’s mayor is calling ‘forceful’.

It shows five federal agents pulling a man out of a construction vehicle and restraining him on the ground on Linwood Road near the Tracy School.

Family members identified him as Alejandro Reyes of Lynn.

They told Boston 25 News Reyes, who’s originally from Honduras, is a legal resident, has no criminal record, owns Reyes Carpentry, and pays taxes.

His wife is pregnant and is due next week.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson called the incident concerning:

<i>The forceful arrest carried out by federal agents this morning in the immediate vicinity of the Tracy Elementary School at drop off time is extremely concerning but unfortunately consistent with a broader pattern of ICE activity in the City that is at times reckless and serves to create fear and alarm among our residents. I appreciate the professional and caring response of the school administration and staff</i> <i>Additionally, according to information provided to the Mayor’s Office by Mr. Reyes’ family, he is a permanent resident of the United States and has documentation to prove it.</i> — Mayor Jared Nicholson

Boston 25 News reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A spokesperson said he was looking into the matter but has not yet provided a formal comment from the agency.

