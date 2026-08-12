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Taunton man killed after motorcycle crash in Raynham

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Taunton man killed after motorcycle crash in Raynham Taunton man killed after motorcycle crash in Raynham
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A 31-year-old Taunton man was killed on Tuesday after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Raynham.

According to police, around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Route 138 and Elm Street after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a 1999 Suzuki TL1000 motorcycle in the intersection with disabling damage and debris scattered throughout the roadway.

Police located the motorcycle operator, identified as 31-year-old Jason Marshall of Taunton, on the ground suffering from significant injuries.

Marshall was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police also located a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in the intersection with heavy damage to the right driver’s side. The 57-year-old male driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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