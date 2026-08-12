Taunton man killed after motorcycle crash in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A 31-year-old Taunton man was killed on Tuesday after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Raynham.

According to police, around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Route 138 and Elm Street after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a 1999 Suzuki TL1000 motorcycle in the intersection with disabling damage and debris scattered throughout the roadway.

Police located the motorcycle operator, identified as 31-year-old Jason Marshall of Taunton, on the ground suffering from significant injuries.

Marshall was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police also located a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in the intersection with heavy damage to the right driver’s side. The 57-year-old male driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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