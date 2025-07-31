Video shows bike thrown across street after boy hit by car on North Shore

A teenage boy remains hospitalized in serious condition after he was struck by a car while riding his bike on the North Shore on Wednesday.

Officers responding to the area of Cottage and Woodman streets in Lynn just before 4:30 p.m. found a 16-year-old bicyclist injured in the road, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

The loud sound of the crash impact was caught on a neighborhood surveillance camera. The video also showed the moment the boy’s bike was launched down the street.

Resident John Robert Gardner told Boston 25 News that the bang from the collision woke him up.

“It was a huge, pretty loud bang,” Gardner said. “I mean, I’m all the way in the back of the house, with the door closed and the air conditioner on, cause I wanna sleep, and it was still louder than that.”

Gardner said he rushed out of his house to help, noting that he believes the boy was thrown about eight to 10 feet.

“I put a trauma dressing over the area of his forehead where there was an injury,” Gardner recalled. “I immediately started determining the level of consciousness.”

The driver involved in the crash remains at the scene. It’s not clear if they’ll face charges.

Neighborhood residents told Boston 25 News that drivers often speed through the area and that there’s no signage warning motorists to slow down.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

