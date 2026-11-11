Video captures Mount Washington observer battling hurricane-force winds, thick ice

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — Weather observers on Mount Washington are battling hurricane-force wind gusts and freezing fog as thick ice coats instruments at the summit.

The Mount Washington Observatory said the summit has been largely locked in freezing fog for the past few days, causing ice to accumulate on its wind instruments.

Observers have been climbing the instrument tower at least once an hour to clear away the ice.

Staff shared video Wednesday morning showing an observer de-icing the equipment amid hurricane-force wind gusts.

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