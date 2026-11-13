Report: Red Sox agree to four-year, $58 million deal with first baseman Jake Bauers

A World Series champion is on his way to Fenway.

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract with first basemen with former Milwaukee Brewers first basemen Jake Bauers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Pasan.

BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 13, 2026

Bauers’ bat will bolster a Red Sox lineup that was in need of stronger offense last season.

The 31-year-old infielder finished second in the National League last season with a .389 on-base percentage and was a key reason the Brewers marched to their first-ever World Series title last month, even garnering NLCS MVP honors.

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