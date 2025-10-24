Video captures moment a National Grid contractor was injured in a series of explosions in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — On Tuesday, around 9:45 PM, a series of explosions lit up a road construction site at Southern Artery and Broad Street in Quincy, right in front of the Police Department.

In a remarkable video sent to Boston 25 News by a tipster, three explosions occurred at a construction trench.

And at the bottom of the hole, a utility worker.

OSHA is investigating what happened while water and sewer work was being done.

“One of the workers may have struck something or hit an underground electrical line,” Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy said. We’re working with OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate this. We are cooperating fully with them.”

The force of this blast was so strong it knocked out power to the immediate area.

A block away, Mark Edward Daley heard and felt the blast.

“Boom! Out of nowhere, and it was pretty loud. Scared the hell out of me,” Daley said. “It felt like something definitely in the ground, vibrating me.”

According to an OSHA inspection report, Riley Brothers, an infrastructure company in Stoughton, was on the job Tuesday night and is part of this investigation.

Today, National Grid workers were on scene in the same general area.

As for the worker, somehow, he climbed the ladder himself and got out of the hole.

He was sent to a Boston Hospital and survived.

Incredible, as you consider what happened here.

“It’s really impressive that he was able to get out of the hole on his own,” Chief Kennedy said. “And he was talking when he got out of the hole. So, we are blessed for that. I just wish him well as he recovers.”

In a Statement to Boston 25, National Grid confirmed the incident, saying the victim was a National Grid contractor.

It goes on to say: “Safety is fundamental for National Grid and our heartfelt thoughts are with the individual at this time.”

The worker’s name has not been released, but our understanding is that he will survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

