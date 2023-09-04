Victim sustains life-threatening injuries in downtown Boston stabbing

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after a person was stabbed in downtown Boston early Monday morning.
Officers responding to the area of 39 Kingston Street around 2:56 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed say a victim transported themselves to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
