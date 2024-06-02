Victim stabbed near busy Egelston Square in Jamaica Plain expected to survive, police say

JAMAICA PLAIN — Boston Police are investigating a serious Saturday night stabbing near busy Egleston Square in Jamaica Plain.
It happened near 3096 Washington Street in J.P. near Columbus Avenue.
Police say they responded to a call just before 9:00 p.m. for a person stabbed. They did not say if the person stabbed was a man or a woman.
Just after 10:00 p.m. police updated Boston 25 News and said the victim had life-threatening injuries.
Early Sunday morning Boston police told Boston 25 the victim is expected to survive their injuries.
“Homicide detectives have been notified and are responding.” according to a statement from police.
There have been no arrests and police say it’s an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group