Victim stabbed near busy Egelston Square in Jamaica Plain expected to survive, police say

JAMAICA PLAIN — Boston Police are investigating a serious Saturday night stabbing near busy Egleston Square in Jamaica Plain.

It happened near 3096 Washington Street in J.P. near Columbus Avenue.

Police say they responded to a call just before 9:00 p.m. for a person stabbed. They did not say if the person stabbed was a man or a woman.

Just after 10:00 p.m. police updated Boston 25 News and said the victim had life-threatening injuries.

Early Sunday morning Boston police told Boston 25 the victim is expected to survive their injuries.

“Homicide detectives have been notified and are responding.” according to a statement from police.

There have been no arrests and police say it’s an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

