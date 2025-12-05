Victim killed in East Boston shooting identified, Boston police say

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has identified the victim killed in a shooting in East Boston.

21-year-old Nazir Wallace of Cambridge has been identified.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, when Boston police officers responded to a report of a man shot in the area of 27 Havre Street in East Boston around 5:50 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found the victim, now known as Wallace, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Wallace was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Boston police, alongside the homicide unit, are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

