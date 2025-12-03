One killed after shooting in East Boston

BOSTON — One person has died after a shooting in East Boston on Tuesday night.

Boston police officers responded to a report of a man shot in the area of 27 Havre Street in East Boston around 5:50 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

