Victim identified from fatal Dorchester shooting

Dorchester, Mass. — Boston Police Department has released the identity of a victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Tuesday night, November 5.

Jashaun Smith, 45, of Dorchester has been identified as the victim of the shooting.

The incident occurred Tuesday night, November 5, after officers responded to calls of a person shot at 15 Michigan Avenue. That’s when officers found Smith suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made yet, as Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to keep their name anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

