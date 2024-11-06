45-year-old man shot, killed in Dorchester

BOSTON — A 45-year-old man was killed in Dorchester on Tuesday night.

Around 8:-3 p.m. officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a report of a person shot at 15 Michigan Ave. in Dorchester.

Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Additional information is not available.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

