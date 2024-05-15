Local

Victim hospitalized after weekend shooting in Somerville, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Somerville Memorial Rd shooting (Somerville Police Department)

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A victim was shot twice and rushed to the hospital following a shooting near an apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Somerville Police say they responded to the area of Memorial Road just before 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found a victim who sustained two non-fatal gunshot wounds and needed to be transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, a residence, a car, and an administration building, all sustained ballistic damage. Ten spent shell casings were also found in the immediate vicinity.

A description of the suspect or suspects involved was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600 ext.7236 or 617-308-0730.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

