Veterans Inc. Gala held in Worcester

The Veterans Inc. Gala was held in Worcester this past weekend.

The Gala honors veterans and recognizes those who have made a critical difference in the lives of veterans and their family members.

Boston 25′s Mark Ockebloom was emceeing the event at the historic Armory in Worcester.

This is the first time in six years the event was held at the Armory. More than 300 people attended the event and paid tribute to our veterans and their sacrifices.

