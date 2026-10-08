Veteran facing costly repairs after catalytic converter theft, Quincy police investigating

QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy veteran says he is facing an unexpected repair bill after someone stole the catalytic converter from his car earlier this week. Now, Quincy police say they are investigating several similar incidents reported across the city.

Michael Polselli says he knew something was wrong the moment he started his 2007 Honda Accord on Monday. “I started up the car, and it sounded like a rocket ship,” Polselli told Boston 25 News.

“I feared the worst and then I get down and I look, and my whole catalytic converter has been cut out the car from the back end of the seat all the way up to the headers of the car,” Polselli said.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and help reduce harmful emissions. They also contain precious metals, making them a target for thieves.

For Polselli, who says he is a disabled veteran living on a fixed income, this unexpected expense has created a financial burden.

“I wasn’t ready for this kind of cost,” Polselli said. “You need comprehensive coverage, and I don’t have that, so now I am out of pocket.”

“It becomes frustrating because you know you have a vehicle and you know it’s sitting right there and unfortunately, because of safety issues you can’t drive it,” Polselli said.

In an exclusive interview with Boston 25 News, Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy confirmed that his department is aware of several recent catalytic converter thefts.

“We had four of them on Oct. 6 that I know,” Kennedy said. “We are actively investigating these crimes.”

Kennedy added that the department is working with the Boston Regional Intelligence Center, which has also identified an uptick in similar incidents.

“I want my neighbors to know, I want the community to know. It doesn’t have to happen to us, and I don’t want it to happen to anyone,” Polselli said.

Quincy police say the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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